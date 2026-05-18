Delhi Police bust international arms ring allegedly involving Shahbaz Ansari

Syndicate moved 300-400 firearms cross-border

In just eight months, this syndicate moved an estimated 300 to 400 firearms used for extortion and gang violence.

Shahbaz reportedly ran the operation from Bangladesh and Dubai, turning his late father's local arms business into a global smuggling route through Pakistan, West Asia, and Nepal.

Even though police have detained more than 15 suspects and seized weapons in raids, officials say the network is still active, and catching Shahbaz is key to shutting it down for good.