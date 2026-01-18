Delhi Police bust international drug syndicate, seize ₹5cr worth drugs

The Delhi Police 's Crime Branch has busted an international drug-trafficking syndicate run by Nigerians. The operation led to the arrest of two foreign nationals and the seizure of cocaine and MDMA worth around ₹5 crore, according to a report by PTI. The police seized 418gm of cocaine and 925 tablets of MDMA during the operation, which was carried out in different parts of the city.

Investigation details Suspect's surveillance leads to syndicate's bust The Crime Branch had been keeping a close watch on drug suppliers in Delhi. On December 2, they received a tip-off about a Nigerian national, who was previously involved in NDPS cases, resuming the supply of psychotropic substances in South Delhi. "A team launched technical and manual surveillance," a police officer said. The suspect was found constantly changing locations across South and Southwest Delhi to evade detection.

Key arrests Arrest of Frank Vitus Ume and Sunday Otuu The police team then raided the location and arrested Frank Vitus Ume, recovering a large quantity of cocaine and MDMA tablets from his possession. "A case under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act was registered," the officer said. During interrogation, Ume revealed that he was part of an organized drug-supply network operating in Delhi and adjoining states.

Syndicate structure Sunday Otuu's role in drug syndicate uncovered A technical analysis of Ume's mobile phone led police to another Nigerian national, Sunday Otuu. He was arrested from his rented accommodation in the Mehrauli area with 15 ecstasy tablets. Otuu supplied drugs to Ume and acted as a link between the local distributor and the kingpin based in Nigeria. The syndicate used WhatsApp numbers registered abroad to avoid direct contact between handlers and couriers.

