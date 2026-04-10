Delhi Police bust Kapashera seller of expired and fake products

Multiple raids lead to 10 arrests

Police also found huge stashes of expired snacks and beauty products. FSSAI officials were there to collect samples for testing.

In separate raids in Dwarka and Kanjhawala, more people were caught in the Dwarka operation involving expired or near-expiry branded food and soft drinks with forged manufacturing and expiry dates, and the Kanjhawala case involving a counterfeit toothpaste racket, including fake toothpaste, empty tubes, cartons, and sealing machinery.

10 people have been arrested so far as investigations continue.