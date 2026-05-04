Delhi Police bust NEET 2026 scam, 18 students rescued
Delhi Police just broke up a scam targeting NEET 2026 aspirants, where a gang promised guaranteed MBBS admissions for a hefty ₹20-30 lakh.
The bust happened after a tip-off from Surat Police led to arrests and rescues in Delhi's Mahipalpur Extension and Ghaziabad.
18 students, including minors, were rescued from undisclosed spots.
Alleged mastermind Santosh Kumar Jaiswal arrested
The group tricked students with fake NEET exam questions made from old papers and coaching materials, collecting not just money but also original mark sheets, and signed blank checks.
Four people have been arrested so far, including alleged mastermind Santosh Kumar Jaiswal.
In addition to the Ghaziabad rescue, 15 more students were found during raids in Ghaziabad.
Police also seized forged question papers and other evidence as they continue the investigation.