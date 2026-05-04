Delhi Police bust NEET 2026 scam, 18 students rescued

Alleged mastermind Santosh Kumar Jaiswal arrested

The group tricked students with fake NEET exam questions made from old papers and coaching materials, collecting not just money but also original mark sheets, and signed blank checks.

Four people have been arrested so far, including alleged mastermind Santosh Kumar Jaiswal.

In addition to the Ghaziabad rescue, 15 more students were found during raids in Ghaziabad.

Police also seized forged question papers and other evidence as they continue the investigation.