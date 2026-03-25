Delhi Police busts transnational arms racket linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh 

The investigation revealed a well-organized smuggling route that passes through Pakistan and Nepal before entering the Walled City in Delhi. This area served as the central distribution hub for supplying arms to criminal gangs across Delhi-NCR and other states. Officials said the operation has severely disrupted organized crime in northern India by dismantling a key supply chain of high-grade weapons.

Ongoing investigation

Probe on to identify masterminds behind operation

Authorities are now probing the financial links of the arrested accused to identify the masterminds behind this operation. They are also on alert for possible sleeper cells connected to this network. The arrested operatives are currently being interrogated to map out the full extent of this racket and trace end-users of these smuggled arms.