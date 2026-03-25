Delhi Police busts transnational arms racket linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh
What's the story
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted an international arms trafficking network, arresting 10 operatives in the process. The operation, led by DCP Sanjeev Yadav, recovered 21 sophisticated firearms and 200 live cartridges from the accused. Among the seized weapons were a Czech-made submachine gun and high-end pistols from global manufacturers such as Beretta, Walther, Taurus, and CZ.
Smuggling network
Smuggling route passes through Pakistan and Nepal
The investigation revealed a well-organized smuggling route that passes through Pakistan and Nepal before entering the Walled City in Delhi. This area served as the central distribution hub for supplying arms to criminal gangs across Delhi-NCR and other states. Officials said the operation has severely disrupted organized crime in northern India by dismantling a key supply chain of high-grade weapons.
Ongoing investigation
Probe on to identify masterminds behind operation
Authorities are now probing the financial links of the arrested accused to identify the masterminds behind this operation. They are also on alert for possible sleeper cells connected to this network. The arrested operatives are currently being interrogated to map out the full extent of this racket and trace end-users of these smuggled arms.