Delhi Police charge 6 over Satya Niketan collapse killing 7

Investigators say the group faces serious charges such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.

Hariram oversaw operations while his wife Urmila owned the property; their son Mahesh handled money matters.

Sanoj Kumar, the mason, reportedly warned the building owner and PG operators about structural safety after a wall had been demolished.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, highlighting how important strict safety checks are in construction.