Delhi Police charge 6 over Satya Niketan collapse killing 7
Delhi Police have filed a massive charge sheet against six people after a PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6, tragically taking seven lives, including five students.
The accused include the building's owner Hariram Gupta, his family members, the contractor, and two PG operators.
Culpable homicide charges, Rakesh Kumar suspended
Investigators say the group faces serious charges such as culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence.
Hariram oversaw operations while his wife Urmila owned the property; their son Mahesh handled money matters.
Sanoj Kumar, the mason, reportedly warned the building owner and PG operators about structural safety after a wall had been demolished.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended South Zone Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar and four engineers pending disciplinary proceedings, highlighting how important strict safety checks are in construction.