Delhi Police confirm AI-generated video shows senior officer touching woman
India
Delhi Police just revealed that a fake video showing a senior officer inappropriately touching a woman was actually A.I.-generated.
The person behind it, a 24-year-old Nadeem Ahmed who had his education from a madrasa in Saket and is a resident of Haryana, failed his Class 10 exams and called himself an independent journalist.
He shared the fake clip on October 4.
Police file 4 FIRs, 18 arrested
Once the truth came out, police registered four FIRs for offenses like rioting and obstruction.
Eighteen people connected to these cases were arrested and taken to court on Monday.
Meanwhile, complaints from three women journalists about mistreatment at the protests are now being investigated by the Crime Branch.