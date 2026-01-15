Delhi Police constable, bus conductor killed in expressway crash
On Thursday, Jan 15, 2026, around 7:30am a deadly collision on the foggy Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Gurugram left two men dead—a Delhi Police constable and a bus conductor—and five others injured.
The accident happened when a private bus crashed into a truck that suddenly swerved in low visibility.
What happened next
Locals heard the crash and rushed to pull injured passengers from the wreck before police arrived.
The victims were taken to Al-Afia Hospital, but sadly, both Bhawani Singh (the conductor) and Mohar Singh (the constable) didn't survive.
Police have filed an FIR and started investigating, and a probe is underway.