Delhi Police denies mistreatment of women at Jantar Mantar protests

Delhi Police has pushed back against social media claims that women protesters were mistreated during recent Jantar Mantar demonstrations.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said, "Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard," and stressed that detentions followed the law.

The protests, involving student groups, political parties, and activists, saw some protesters, including AISA national president Neha Bora, detained, with AISA alleging improper police action.