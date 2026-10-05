Delhi Police denies mistreatment of women at Jantar Mantar protests
Delhi Police has pushed back against social media claims that women protesters were mistreated during recent Jantar Mantar demonstrations.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma said, "Female protesters are handled by female staff and are treated with dignity and due regard," and stressed that detentions followed the law.
The protests, involving student groups, political parties, and activists, saw some protesters, including AISA national president Neha Bora, detained, with AISA alleging improper police action.
AISA and police dispute detentions online
While AISA insists their national president was taken away without proper procedure, police say some protesters even attacked officers and that all actions were in accordance with applicable law and prescribed procedures.
Both sides are standing firm on their version of events as the debate continues online.