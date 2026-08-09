Delhi Police deploys 15,000-20,000 at Red Fort for 79th I-Day
India
For this year's 79th Independence Day, Delhi Police are not taking any chances: about 15,000 to 20,000 officers and paramilitary staff will be on duty at the Red Fort.
Nearly 25,000 people, including VIPs and VVIPs, are expected to attend the event at the Red Fort, amid intelligence inputs, and the focus is all about keeping things safe and smooth.
Abhigyan app and facial recognition vans
Security gets a tech boost with the Abhigyan app (which helps police officers spot people with criminal records) and facial recognition vans scanning crowds in real time.
About 1,000 CCTV cameras are watching every corner, snipers are on standby, and anti-drone systems are in place to stop any surprises from above.
Kite flying near the fort is banned this year for extra safety.