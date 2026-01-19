Delhi Police files 125 FIRs for rash driving in 16 days

What's happening on the ground

The first case was filed against Aman from Shahjahanpur for speeding on the wrong side near Hanuman Mandir; he was arrested and later released on bail. Others like Ankit Gaur and Sanij Kumar were also booked for similar offenses.

Two-wheelers top the list of violators, and overall wrong-side driving enforcement rose to about 3.06 lakh cases in 2025 (up from ~2.49 lakh in 2024).

Most FIRs are coming from busy districts like southwest and south Delhi, where police say they're focusing on serious cases while also spreading awareness.

All these offenses are bailable, so arrests are quick but so are releases.