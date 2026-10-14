Delhi Police files FIR over casteist remarks targeting ACP Bhagat
Delhi Police has filed an FIR against journalist Rosy and Gajendra Singh, who is associated with a news portal, accusing them of making casteist remarks toward ACP Vivek Bhagat during a protest on October 3.
The protest, called by Neha Bora and others against the Election Commission, saw tensions rise as police cited restrictions and detained some participants.
Bhagat says Rosy alleged sexual assault
ACP Bhagat reported that Rosy made derogatory remarks about his caste and said Rosy accused him of sexual assault during the altercation.
Things escalated when protesters gathered at the police station calling Bhagat a sexual predator, with posts and reels targeting him subsequently circulated on X and Instagram by the accused and others, including members of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP).