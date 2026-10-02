Delhi Police impose restrictions ahead of Jantar Mantar protests
Delhi Police have put restrictions in place ahead of planned protests at Jantar Mantar.
Groups like the All India Students's Association are calling out the Election Commission and demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
To keep things in check, public gatherings and marches without official permission are now banned.
Barricades and diversions near Jantar Mantar
Police have set up barricades and stationed extra security around Jantar Mantar, even though protest permits were not given.
Traffic advisories are out too: expect diversions near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, and Jantar Mantar Road.
If you're commuting nearby, it's best to follow directions and pick alternate routes to avoid delays.