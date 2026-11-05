Delhi Police inspector Arun Kumar moved to IFSO amid unrest
Delhi Police Inspector Arun Kumar has been moved to a new post for the second time in just seven days.
After first being shifted from his Shahdara SHO role to the Security Unit, he has now been reassigned to the cybercrime-focused IFSO unit as of November 4.
This all comes right after Assistant Commissioner Manasvi Vashistha was suspended by the Home Ministry, with both moves tied to recent unrest within the force.
Police, lawyers clash over Lalit Bansal
It started with a confrontation between police and lawyers on October 23 over an assault case involving advocate Lalit Bansal.
That incident led to protests by about 150 officers outside police headquarters, calling for their colleagues' return and action against the lawyers involved.
Kumar was transferred from the Security Unit to IFSO with immediate effect.