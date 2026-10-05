Delhi Police issues reporters guidelines, accused assistant commissioner promoted
Delhi Police has rolled out fresh guidelines for reporters at protests, following sexual harassment allegations against officers by three women journalists on October 3.
The complaints are now with the Crime Branch, but in a move that has raised eyebrows, the Delhi Police Assistant Commissioner accused of sexually harassing a woman journalist during the protest was promoted to the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner on Monday, along with 11 other officers, according to an official order.
Journalists to carry ID, seek FIR
Journalists are advised to carry and show their valid identity cards issued by their respective organizations and/or valid PIB/DIP accreditation cards at protests: this is meant to help keep things safe and organized.
Meanwhile, many independent journalists gathered outside Parliament Street police station, demanding a first information report, or FIR, against the accused officers and calling for accountability.