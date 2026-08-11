Delhi Police list 19 most-wanted terrorists ahead of Independence Day
India
Ahead of Independence Day, Delhi Police has put out posters of 19 most-wanted terrorists tied to groups like Indian Mujahideen, Al Qaeda, and Khalistani outfits.
It's part of their yearly push to keep the city safe during celebrations, so Delhi is on high alert.
Call 112 or Special Cell anonymously
If you spot any suspicious person or recognize someone from the posters, police want you to call 112 or the Special Cell.
Your identity stays private and solid tips might even get a reward.
The goal: keep everyone alert and make sure the festivities stay safe for all.