Delhi Police nab suspects in Mumbai over Delhi terror plot
India
Delhi Police and Maharashtra ATS just nabbed two men in Mumbai, Qamran (aka Sonu or Moze) and Bada Imran, accused of planning a terror attack in Delhi.
The twist? They reportedly wanted to use toy cars as decoys.
Both were allegedly radicalized online and influenced by the banned group Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Islamic State and Al-Qaeda links probed
Investigators say this network has ties to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, with handlers believed to be operating from Iraq and Syria.
The probe is also looking at Rahamathullah Sharif, and Syeda Begum, who was detained and questioned for suspected links with the network.
Police are now digging deeper into how these groups use the internet to reach young people.