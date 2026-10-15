Delhi Police plan Connaught Place security for Cockroach Janta Party
India
Delhi Police is holding a key meeting this Thursday to plan security and traffic for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) tricolor hoisting at Central Park, Connaught Place on Friday.
With recent protests and two CJP members sent to custody, top officials are taking no chances: extra police and tighter rules are on the table.
Intelligence tracking CJP, shops stay open
Intelligence teams are closely tracking CJP leaders and gathering inputs on the expected crowd to prevent any trouble.
Even with all the buzz, Connaught Place shops say they'll stay open, hoping things stay peaceful despite ongoing protests over alleged election issues.