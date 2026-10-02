Delhi Police prepare for October 2 protests after July chaos

This time around, police have denied protest permits and are stepping up security across New Delhi.

Nearly 4,000 security personnel, including at least 20 CAPF companies, have been deployed across the New Delhi area, with key areas barricaded and damaged sidewalks fixed so they can't be used as projectiles.

CCTV cameras have been placed across New Delhi too.

If crowds get out of hand, stadiums could be used as temporary detention centers, a strategy that's worked before.

The goal: keep things peaceful and safe for everyone involved.