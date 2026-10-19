Delhi Police probe alleged Jantar Mantar breach by CJP leaders
India
Delhi Police's Crime Branch is now handling the investigation into Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Sourav Das, who landed in judicial custody after allegedly sneaking into Jantar Mantar without permission.
The two had already agreed to keep the peace after a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar but broke those terms and have been behind bars since October 14.
Delhi court rejects sureties, extends custody
A Delhi court was not satisfied with their current sureties due to issues with their ID documents and has asked for new ones.
The duo's custody has been extended until October 21, with another hearing set for that afternoon as the legal process continues.