Delhi Police requires journalists to display ID at protests
Delhi Police just rolled out new rules: if you're covering a protest as a journalist, you need to display your ID.
The idea is to help police tell the difference between mediapersons and content creators, especially after recent protests calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and after a female journalist accused an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) of sexual harassment during one of these demonstrations.
Delhi Crime Branch probes journalists' complaints
Along with the ID rule, journalists are being asked not to block or interfere with police work while reporting at protest sites.
These changes come after talks among top police officials about the accreditation process for mediapersons, the distinction from "content creators," and the challenges faced by Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, the Crime Branch is looking into complaints from three female journalists about police conduct during protests.