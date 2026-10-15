Delhi Police says CJP protesters fed, released within 6 hours
India
Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters were given hot meals and let go within six hours after being detained during their October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar.
This came up in court because police were accused of not fully following an earlier order to keep metro trains running and internet facilities unhindered.
Anurag Kumar defends metro, internet restrictions
Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar explained they cut metro restrictions from 57 to 45 stations, with everything back to normal at 10pm on October 10.
cellular internet services were suspended within four kilometers of Raisina Hill, but police insisted their actions followed the law and there were no anti-protest signs at the Supreme Court.