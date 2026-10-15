Delhi Police seized 2,260kg banned firecrackers in Alipur, 4 arrested
Delhi Police seized 2,260kg of banned firecrackers in Alipur after a tip-off, right before the festive rush.
Four Delhi residents were arrested on the spot as cops stopped both a truck and a pickup loaded with crackers, which had been brought in from Punjab and were set to be distributed across the city.
Case filed under Explosives Act
Truck driver Lovekush, his helper Vikas alias B K, pickup vehicle driver Chandan Kumar Bhagat, and his helper Raja Yadav told police that Lovekush and Vikas had loaded the shipments for delivery to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, while Chandan Kumar Bhagat told police that Rahul had loaded the shipments for delivery to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.
Now, a case has been filed under laws like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosives Act. Police are digging deeper to find everyone else linked to this illegal supply chain.