Delhi Police Shishtachar squads detain over 105,000 since March 2025
Delhi Police's Shishtachar squads have detained more than 105,000 people since March for street harassment, molestation, and public misconduct against women.
Launched in March 2025, following a Bharatiya Janata Party poll promise from the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, the initiative focuses on making high-risk areas safer for women through regular patrols and surprise checks.
Squads of 11 blend into crowds
Most detentions happened in 2025 and 2026, 65,615 last year and another 40,015 this year so far.
Each squad has 11 core personnel (including four women officers) who blend in with crowds at schools, malls, and isolated or poorly lit areas to spot offenders.
Minor cases get a warning in front of families; serious ones mean an FIR and further action.
The goal: help women feel safer knowing someone's always watching out.