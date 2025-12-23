Delhi Police step up party safety after Goa nightclub tragedy

With Christmas and New Year around the corner—and after a deadly fire at a Goa nightclub left 25 people dead—Delhi Police are tightening security at city party spots. They're boosting patrols and making sure clubs, bars, and restaurants follow strict fire safety rules so everyone can celebrate safely.

Nightlife venues face tighter checks Police have told all nightlife spots to keep working fire extinguishers, clear exits, and safe electrical setups.

Emergency procedures are now a must when crowds get big.

You'll also notice more police vans and patrols outside nightclubs to keep things in check.

More cops on the ground & traffic controls Expect more officers and increased police presence and traffic enforcement near busy venues, plus extra traffic checkpoints to prevent violations.

Senior police are overseeing these measures across the city so that holiday celebrations don't turn risky.