Delhi Police summon Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment complaints
India
Former JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has been summoned by Delhi Police over multiple sexual harassment complaints from students.
He is expected to meet investigators on Thursday, after police posted notices on the main gate of the Congress MP's residence and inside the JNU campus to make sure he shows up.
Akoijam fired after sexual harassment probe
Akoijam was fired on October 9, 2026, following an inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him from complaints by at least 11 female students.
The case was registered under laws related to sexual harassment and insulting a woman's modesty.
He continues to deny all allegations against him.