Delhi Police to act on Abhijeet Dipke's Connaught Place protest

Delhi Police said they will take action against Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), over his planned protest at Connaught Place on October 16.

The protest is aimed at opposing the Special Intensive Revision exercise and calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, said this could affect businesses in the area.