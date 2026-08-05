Delhi Police to deploy 12,000 for Modi's Red Fort speech
Big plans are in place for Independence Day at the Red Fort on August 15.
With about 24,000 people expected and Prime Minister Modi set to speak, Delhi Police are not taking any chances, especially after recent intelligence inputs about possible threats from Pakistan-based terror groups, Khalistani elements, and the possibility of sudden protests.
That is why they are bringing in around 12,000 Delhi Police personnel to keep things safe.
AI CCTV and response units deployed
Security is getting a tech upgrade this year: more than 1,000 AI-powered CCTV cameras will keep an eye on the crowd at the Red Fort and other strategic locations.
There will also be strict entry checks, snipers positioned at strategic vantage points, SWAT teams, bomb squads, and dog units ready to respond quickly.
Across Delhi, expect more vehicle checks, police patrols in busy areas like hotels and transport hubs, and close coordination with intelligence agencies to handle any threats quickly.