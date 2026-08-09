Delhi Police to deploy 15,000-20,000 at Red Fort for I-Day
For this year's Independence Day on August 15, Delhi Police are rolling out a multilayered security plan at the Red Fort, where nearly 25,000 people, including VIPs and VVIPs, are expected.
To keep things safe and smooth, around 15,000-20,000 Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be on duty.
Abhigyan app face recognition cameras anti-drone
Security is getting a tech upgrade this time: police are using the Abhigyan app to scan fingerprints with handheld devices and instantly check them against a massive criminal database.
Nearly 1,000 CCTV cameras, including FRS-enabled cameras, and special vans will help spot suspicious faces in real time.
There will also be snipers in key spots, anti-drone systems to handle aerial threats, and even a kite-flying ban around the monument, all part of making sure celebrations stay peaceful.