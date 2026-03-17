Delhi Police warns of rise in fake LPG booking scams

How to stay safe from frauds

Fraudsters might text you as LPG or Indane, asking for KYC updates or urgent payments, sometimes even sending sketchy APK files on WhatsApp that can grab your data.

Authorities have already blocked some fake websites, and police are urging everyone to only use official apps or sites for LPG bookings.

If you spot anything weird, report it right away at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in. Better safe than sorry.