Delhi Police warns of rise in fake LPG booking scams
India
Heads up, Delhi Police is alerting everyone about a spike in fake LPG booking scams.
Scammers are sending out convincing texts and dodgy apps pretending to be from gas companies, all to steal your info or money.
The cybercrime helpline has seen a jump in complaints, so police are stepping up advisories.
How to stay safe from frauds
Fraudsters might text you as LPG or Indane, asking for KYC updates or urgent payments, sometimes even sending sketchy APK files on WhatsApp that can grab your data.
Authorities have already blocked some fake websites, and police are urging everyone to only use official apps or sites for LPG bookings.
If you spot anything weird, report it right away at 1930 or cybercrime.gov.in. Better safe than sorry.