Delhi posts Class 3, 4 and 5 results on edudel.nic.in
India
If you're in classes three, four, or five in Delhi, your 2026 exam results are out!
Just head to edudel.nic.in, click on "Results 2026," and enter your student ID, class information, and date of birth to see your digital mark sheet.
Students verify results contact school
Make sure you (and your parents) double-check all the details on your result, like name, marks, and class.
If anything looks off or is missing, reach out to your school right away.
And heads up: results for higher classes will be posted soon, so keep an eye on the website for updates.