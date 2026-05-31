Delhi pre-monsoon rains cool nights, AQI 85 best since October
India
Delhi woke up to heavy pre-monsoon rains, giving everyone some relief from the relentless heat.
The city's nights got noticeably cooler, Safdarjung base station reported a low of 23.3 degrees Celsius, which is well below normal for this time of year.
Even better, the rain helped clean up Delhi's air, dropping the Air Quality Index to 85, the best it's been since October.
Rain clears pollutants, Palam at 21°C
The rainfall didn't just lower temperatures; it also tackled pollution head-on. Raindrops grabbed dust and pollutants out of the air, ending fierce winds and dust storms that had pushed pollution levels way up across NCR.
Palam saw its own cool-down too, with a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, making this week feel like a fresh start after a punishing heatwave.