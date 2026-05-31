Delhi pre-monsoon rains cool nights, AQI 85 best since October India May 31, 2026

Delhi woke up to heavy pre-monsoon rains, giving everyone some relief from the relentless heat.

The city's nights got noticeably cooler, Safdarjung base station reported a low of 23.3 degrees Celsius, which is well below normal for this time of year.

Even better, the rain helped clean up Delhi's air, dropping the Air Quality Index to 85, the best it's been since October.