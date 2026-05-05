Delhi probes Vivek Vihar fire killing 9, mayor vows action India May 05, 2026

After a tragic fire at Vivek Vihar on May 3, Delhi's municipal authorities are looking into whether the building broke any safety rules.

The blaze, likely sparked by an air conditioner explosion or short circuit around 3:30am spread quickly and claimed nine lives, including four men, four women, and a child.

Three more people were injured; one sustained more than 40% burn injuries.

Mayor Parwesh Wahi said action would follow against erring officials if a violation is found in the approval of the building plan.