Delhi proposes hiring ex-Agniveers into uniformed services with 20% reservation
The Delhi government is looking to hire ex-Agniveers directly into the Delhi Police, Home Guards, and Delhi Fire Service (no entrance exams needed).
If this proposal goes through, former Agnipath recruits will get a 20% reservation within existing quotas.
This move lines up with the first batch of Agniveers finishing their service in December 2026 and is still awaiting amendments to the recruitment rules and approval from the competent authorities before being formally notified.
Ex-Agniveers to get 8 year relaxation
Ex-Agniveers would get an extra three years added to the usual age limit (on top of the center's five-year relaxation) so they could apply up to eight years older than others.
The plan is to fill special posts for them first, then open any leftover spots for everyone else if needed.
It's a way to give military-trained youth a smoother path into government jobs and help them settle into civilian life more easily.