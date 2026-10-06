Delhi proposes hiring ex-Agniveers into uniformed services with 20% reservation

The Delhi government is looking to hire ex-Agniveers directly into the Delhi Police, Home Guards, and Delhi Fire Service (no entrance exams needed).

If this proposal goes through, former Agnipath recruits will get a 20% reservation within existing quotas.

This move lines up with the first batch of Agniveers finishing their service in December 2026 and is still awaiting amendments to the recruitment rules and approval from the competent authorities before being formally notified.