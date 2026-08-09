Delhi protest students allege police visit homes, threaten Maoist link
Students who joined recent protests in Delhi say police have been showing up at their homes, questioning families, and using intimidation tactics.
Gurkirat, a former Delhi University student, shared that officers kept visiting her parents with old case notices and even threatened to link her to a Maoist case.
She was briefly arrested on August 6, 2026, but released the same day.
Students' families across states report intimidation
It's not just Delhi: students whose families were contacted in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Bengaluru report facing similar pressure.
Ilakkiya, whose family's home is in a remote village in Erode district of Tamil Nadu and who is preparing for a PhD in Delhi, said men claiming to be from the IB and police called her "urban Naxalite," intimidated her father, a small-scale farmer, and even contacted distant relatives about money matters.
In Odisha, Avinash described officers warning his family to stop his activism.
These stories are raising real concerns about how student protesters are being treated across India.