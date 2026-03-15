Delhi Race Club evicted from iconic location after 100 years
The Delhi Race Club (DRC) has just been told to pack up and leave its iconic Race Course Road spot within 15 days.
The government's Land and Development Office sent the eviction notice on March 12, pointing out that DRC's land lease, originally granted way back in 1926, expired in 1994 and hasn't been renewed since.
DRC is seeking advice from legal experts
Caught off guard by the threat of legal action, the club says it is seeking advice from legal experts and senior advocates and keeping its horse racing events running for now.
DRC recently met with government officials, who said the land is needed for an "important public purpose."
The club said it has been taking all necessary legal steps to safeguard its lease rights and is seeking advice from legal experts and senior advocates.