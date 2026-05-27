Delhi raises ration card limit to ₹2.5L, plans CBDC payouts

Buy rations with CBDC wallets

With this update, eligible families will get their subsidy digitally and can buy rations as needed from authorized Fair Price Shops using their CBDC wallet;

the system allows digital purchases within the subsidy-linked entitlement.

Transactions will be digitally recorded and reconciled through Aadhaar-linked systems, so it's easier to track entitlements, spot issues fast, and keep things fair and accountable.