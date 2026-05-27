Delhi raises ration card limit to ₹2.5L, plans CBDC payouts
Delhi just made it easier for more families to get subsidized food, raising the income limit for ration cards from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh a year.
Plus, the city is working toward implementing a new system where your food subsidy lands straight into a central bank digital currency (CBDC) wallet, making things quicker and more transparent.
Buy rations with CBDC wallets
With this update, eligible families will get their subsidy digitally and can buy rations as needed from authorized Fair Price Shops using their CBDC wallet;
the system allows digital purchases within the subsidy-linked entitlement.
Transactions will be digitally recorded and reconciled through Aadhaar-linked systems, so it's easier to track entitlements, spot issues fast, and keep things fair and accountable.