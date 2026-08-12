Delhi records 1,179 dengue infections predominantly DENV-2, no deaths
India
Delhi is seeing a sharp rise in dengue cases this season, with 1,179 infections so far.
Most are linked to the DENV-2 strain, known for causing more severe illness, especially in children and people with weakened immunity.
Thankfully, no deaths have been reported yet.
MCD intensifies fogging and anti-larval drives
After heavy rains led to a mosquito boom (9,803 sites with larvae over the last week), the MCD has stepped up fogging and anti-larval drives across neighborhoods.
Hospital beds have been reserved in MCD run hospitals.