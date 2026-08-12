Delhi records 1,344 to 1,349 H1N1 cases this monsoon
Delhi is seeing a big jump in H1N1 flu cases this monsoon season: 1,344 to 1,349 reported so far, compared with just 229 by this time last year.
Experts say the rainy monsoon weather is making it easier for the virus to spread.
Health Minister Pankaj Singh reassured everyone that government hospitals are ready to handle the increase.
H1N1 symptoms and prevention guidance
H1N1 is a type of seasonal flu with symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, headache, and body aches, basically what you'd expect from the flu or even COVID-19.
Young kids, older adults, pregnant women, and people with ongoing health issues are most at risk.
Doctors recommend washing hands often, wearing a mask when symptomatic, keeping rooms ventilated, and getting your yearly flu shot if you can.
If you feel really sick or have trouble breathing, don't wait, see a doctor early.