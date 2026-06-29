Delhi records 31.1°C overnight minimum, hottest in 2 years
Delhi started Monday on a seriously warm note, with the minimum temperature at 31.1 degrees Celsius, matching Sunday's mark and making it the highest in two years.
That's 3.2 degrees Celsius above what's normal for this time of year, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The last time it was hotter overnight was back in June 2024.
Dry heat, AQI 140, thunderstorm chance
Safdarjung, the city's main weather station, recorded that high, and other spots like Lodhi Road and Palam weren't far behind.
No rain has fallen in the past day, so things have stayed dry and hot, with weekend highs soaring above 42 degrees Celsius at some locations.
Air quality is holding steady at a "Moderate" level (AQI 140), but there's a chance for thunderstorms and some isolated rain later today if you're hoping for a break from the heat.