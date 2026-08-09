Delhi records 35.3 Celsius high, 26.5 Celsius low, light rain
India
Delhi had a warm Sunday with the temperature peaking at 35.3 Celsius, just above the usual for this time of year.
There was some light rain (4.8mm) under cloudy skies, and the minimum temperature stayed mild at 26.5 Celsius.
Delhi humidity 67%, AQI 88 satisfactory
Humidity hit 67% by evening, so it felt pretty sticky out there.
The good news: Delhi's air quality is holding up with an AQI of 88, comfortably in the "satisfactory" zone according to CPCB standards.
India Meteorological Department forecasts rain Monday
IMD says Monday should bring more clouds and moderate rain, with temps expected around 34 Celsius max and 25 Celsius min.