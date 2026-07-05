Delhi records 38.6°C high and 29.2°C unusually warm night
India
Delhi baked on Sunday, hitting a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal and the highest July reading since July 11, 2024.
Even the minimum was unusually warm at 29.2 degrees Celsius, making it one of the hottest nights in recent memory.
Delhi under IMD orange alert Monday
The IMD has issued an orange alert, expecting moderate rain and cooler temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius on Monday after scattered showers hit parts of the city Sunday.
Chhatarpur saw heavy rainfall (49mm), causing waterlogging in some areas, while air quality stayed moderate with an AQI of 155 by evening.