Delhi records AQI 510 amid smoke dust and vehicle emissions
India
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air on Thursday, with the AQI hitting a massive 510, way up from just two days ago.
The city is struggling with heavy pollution from smoke, dust, and vehicle emissions, especially at night and early mornings when the air just doesn't move much.
Temperature inversion traps pollution before Diwali
Pollution gets trapped close to the ground at night because of something called temperature inversion: basically, cool air gets stuck under warmer layers so all that pollution can't escape.
This is worst around sunrise when there's barely any wind.
With Diwali coming up (and all those fireworks), things could get even tougher for everyone's lungs if these conditions stick around.