Delhi records best January to May AQI in 8 years
India
Delhi recorded its best average AQI for January to May in eight years, excluding 2020, with the average Air Quality Index dropping to 211.
That means more days where you could actually step outside without worrying: 75 "Good to Moderate" AQI days this year, compared to only 37 back in 2022.
CAQM credits rules for Delhi air
May was wild: Delhi recorded its warmest May in two years, with temperatures crossing 46 Celsius in parts of the capital and also saw the cleanest air in five.
The real game-changer was tighter rules on industrial emissions, cleaner fuels, and cracking down on construction dust.
The CAQM says these moves are making a real difference.