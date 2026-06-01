Delhi records cooler start to June, Safdarjung at 36.3°C
India
Delhi woke up to a surprisingly mild start to June, with the Safdarjung Observatory clocking a high of 36.3 degrees Celsius, almost four degrees below what's typical for this time of year.
Even the low was cooler at 24.9 degrees Celsius, and other spots like Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar stayed well under their usual maximum temperatures.
Mahesh Palawat says no Delhi heatwave
Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather says there's no heatwave on the horizon for Delhi this week.
While temperatures might creep up soon, strong winds and possible light rain or thunderstorms are expected later today, so you can leave those extra water bottles at home (for now).