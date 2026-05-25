Delhi records highest ever May power demand at 8,439 MW
India
Delhi just hit its highest-ever power demand for May (8,439 MW) as the city battles an intense heatwave.
This is the fourth time in six days that demand shot past 8,000 MW, beating last year's numbers and showing just how much extra energy everyone's using to stay cool.
Delhi power companies kept supply uninterrupted
Between May 1 and May 25, Delhi's daily power needs topped 2025 levels on 20 different days.
The city even saw its hottest May night in nearly 14 years with a minimum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius.
Despite all this, power companies managed to keep the lights (and air conditioners) on without any interruptions, and say they're ready if demand climbs even higher this summer.