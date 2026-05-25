Delhi records highest ever May power demand at 8,439 MW

Delhi power companies kept supply uninterrupted

Between May 1 and May 25, Delhi's daily power needs topped 2025 levels on 20 different days.

The city even saw its hottest May night in nearly 14 years with a minimum temperature of 32.4 degrees Celsius.

Despite all this, power companies managed to keep the lights (and air conditioners) on without any interruptions, and say they're ready if demand climbs even higher this summer.