Delhi records lowest May PM2.5 since 2015, reading 54 ug/m3
India
Delhi just had its lowest May PM2.5 air since 2015, with PM2.5 pollution dropping to 54 micrograms per cubic meter, way down from recent years.
Thanks to sustained winds and rainfall, the city got a break from its usual smog.
Delhi rain reduced PM2.5, PM10 higher
May saw fewer heat wave days and nearly 20mm of rain, which helped clear out fine particles.
But PM10 levels stayed slightly higher than last year's numbers, meaning dust and big particle pollution are still hanging around.
Experts: weather behind gains, action needed
Specialists point out this improvement is mostly because of the weather, not because Delhi's emissions actually dropped.
They warn that tackling persistent dust and construction pollution needs real action, not just hoping for good weather.