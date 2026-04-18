Delhi records rainiest April since 2008 with Ayanagar 36.5mm India Apr 18, 2026

Delhi just saw its rainiest April since 2008, with showers far above the usual.

Safdarjung logged 28.2mm, while Palam and Ayanagar got even more: 35.8mm and 36.5mm.

Safdarjung recorded 12.4mm of rain in 24 hours from 8:30am Friday to 8:30am Saturday.