Delhi records rainiest April since 2008 with Ayanagar 36.5mm
India
Delhi just saw its rainiest April since 2008, with showers far above the usual.
Safdarjung logged 28.2mm, while Palam and Ayanagar got even more: 35.8mm and 36.5mm.
Safdarjung recorded 12.4mm of rain in 24 hours from 8:30am Friday to 8:30am Saturday.
Temperatures fall across Delhi overnight
This much rain isn't typical for April in Delhi and it's brought some real changes: temperatures dropped noticeably, with Safdarjung hitting a cool 19.8 degrees Celsius (almost two degrees Celsius below normal) and Palam dropping nearly five degrees Celsius overnight.
Delhi AQI improves to 152
The downpour also gave Delhi's air a break from pollution: AQI improved from a worrying 263 to a much better 152 on Saturday, offering residents some welcome relief (at least for now).