To fix this, the MCD teamed up with the National Dairy Development Board on July 15, 2026.

They're planning new biogas plants in spots like Ghogha and Ghazipur. Five of these facilities are expected to be completed by June 2027.

Once all the plants are operational, the total cattle dung capacity will rise to 1,625 TPD, above the existing dung generation.

Officials say tackling cattle waste is significant to saving the river and affecting the river's already stressed ecosystem.