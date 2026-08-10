Delhi reports 1,300 tons untreated cattle dung entering Yamuna daily
Every day, about 1,300 tons of untreated cattle dung ends up in the Yamuna River, according to Delhi's civic body.
This massive pollution comes from both legal and illegal dairies across the city, but right now only a small fraction (just 200 tons) is actually processed at the compressed biogas plant in southwest Delhi's Nangli dairy, the only operational facility in the city.
MCD NDDB plan 5 biogas plants
To fix this, the MCD teamed up with the National Dairy Development Board on July 15, 2026.
They're planning new biogas plants in spots like Ghogha and Ghazipur. Five of these facilities are expected to be completed by June 2027.
Once all the plants are operational, the total cattle dung capacity will rise to 1,625 TPD, above the existing dung generation.
Officials say tackling cattle waste is significant to saving the river and affecting the river's already stressed ecosystem.