Delhi reports 1,344 H1N1 cases, up from 229 last year
Delhi alone has reported 1,344 H1N1 flu cases this season, a big jump from last year's 229.
Hospitals across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are getting more patients with fever, cough, and sore throat.
Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said patients with influenza-like illness are being assessed and treated, while the government is expediting screening and testing wherever H1N1 is clinically suspected.
Officials said all 1,344 patients diagnosed so far have been treated and discharged.
Children, elderly and diabetics at risk
Doctors say young children, older adults, and people with conditions like diabetes or weak immunity are more likely to get seriously ill from H1N1.
If you notice a fever that will not go away or trouble breathing, it is best to get checked early: some severe cases need ICU care.
Wash hands cover coughs and vaccinate
Experts recommend washing hands often, covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and keeping up with vaccines.
If symptoms stick around or get worse, do not wait to see a doctor.