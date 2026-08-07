Delhi reports 1,344 H1N1 cases, up from 229 last year

Delhi alone has reported 1,344 H1N1 flu cases this season, a big jump from last year's 229.

Hospitals across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are getting more patients with fever, cough, and sore throat.

Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said patients with influenza-like illness are being assessed and treated, while the government is expediting screening and testing wherever H1N1 is clinically suspected.

Officials said all 1,344 patients diagnosed so far have been treated and discharged.